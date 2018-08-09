Grichuk went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 10-5 loss to the Red Sox.

It's been 10 games since his last home run, but Grichuk's hardly been quite at the plate, hitting .302 (13-for-43) during that stretch with two RBI and seven runs scored. The 26-year-old's lack of speed or a consistent OBP make him a very atypical leadoff hitter, but as long as Grichuk is getting time at the top of the Jays' order he'll continue to be surprisingly useful source of runs.

More News
Our Latest Stories