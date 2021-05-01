Grichuk went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 13-5 rout of Atlanta.

He took Drew Smyly deep in the fifth inning, one of six Toronto homers on the night. Grichuk continues to start while George Springer gets eased back into the lineup as the DH, but once Springer is ready to handle his defensive duties in center field, Grichuk could see the bench more frequently. The 29-year-old wraps up a strong April hitting .282 with five home runs, 11 runs and 17 RBI through 24 games.

More News