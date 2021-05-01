Grichuk went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 13-5 rout of Atlanta.
He took Drew Smyly deep in the fifth inning, one of six Toronto homers on the night. Grichuk continues to start while George Springer gets eased back into the lineup as the DH, but once Springer is ready to handle his defensive duties in center field, Grichuk could see the bench more frequently. The 29-year-old wraps up a strong April hitting .282 with five home runs, 11 runs and 17 RBI through 24 games.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Homers again Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Slugs third homer•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Cranks second homer•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Gets breather for Game 2•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Plates three runs Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Starting in right field•