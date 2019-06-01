Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 13-6 loss to the Rockies.

He hit a solo shot to lead off the second inning against German Marquez, but the Jays were already down 4-0 at that point. Grichuk now has nine homers on the year, but only two of them have come in the last 16 games, a stretch during which he's hitting .172 (11-for-64).