Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Swats ninth homer
Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 13-6 loss to the Rockies.
He hit a solo shot to lead off the second inning against German Marquez, but the Jays were already down 4-0 at that point. Grichuk now has nine homers on the year, but only two of them have come in the last 16 games, a stretch during which he's hitting .172 (11-for-64).
More News
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: May struggles continue•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Resting Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Smashes eighth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Homers for second straight game•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Launches sixth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Posts three hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...