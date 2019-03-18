Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Swats second spring homer
Grichuk went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.
Slotted in as the DH and hitting leadoff, Grichuk took Preston Guilmet deep to kick off the bottom of the first inning. The 27-year-old slugger could see semi-regular action at the top of the order this season, at least when Billy McKinney isn't in the lineup, and he's at least looked the part this spring with a .313/.450/.750 slash line through seven games that includes two homers and a 4:2 BB:K.
