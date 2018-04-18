Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Swats three-run homer Tuesday
Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run homer in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals.
Grichuk followed it up with an 0-for-3 showing in Game 2, though he drew a walk and scored a run. He's off to a slow start to the season, hitting just .102 through 49 at-bats, but his low BABIP (.103) suggests he's been a bit unlucky thus far. Grichuk has knocked 20-plus homers and kept a batting average around .240 in each of the previous two seasons, so the hits -- and homers -- should start to come.
