Grichuk went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two strikeouts in Friday's win against the Orioles.

The Orioles mustered a run in the top of the 10th inning Friday, but Grichuk powered the Blue Jays to a win with a two-out homer in the bottom of the frame. The 29-year-old has been on a tear recently with three home runs and seven RBI over the past four contests.