Grichuk was seen taking batting practice Friday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
A number of Jays had been held back in Florida and Grichuk was speculated to have been part of this group, but he's apparently now cleared to participate in summer camp. Among the other players seen taking BP for the first time Friday were Cavan Biggio, Derek Fisher, Anthony Alford and Billy McKinney.
