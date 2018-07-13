Grichuk is out of the lineup for Friday's game at Boston, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Grichuk had a great June slashing .294/.341/.647 with eight home runs, but has struggled in July, going 6-for-39 with 12 strikeouts. The 26-year-old has started the last 15 games for the Blue Jays, but Curtis Granderson will take over in right field against the Red Sox on Friday.