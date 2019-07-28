Grichuk is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Grichuk is just receiving a breather after playing all 12 innings in Saturday's 10-9 win, during which he went 1-for-5 with a walk, double, RBI and a runs scored. The outfielder has been underwhelming overall since the All-Star break, managing a weak .189/.259/.302 slash line across 14 games. He'll cede his usual spot in right field to Eric Sogard in the series finale.