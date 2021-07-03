Grichuk isn't starting Saturday's game against the Rays.
Grichuk had gone 0-for-8 with a run and four strikeouts across the last two games, and he'll get a day off Saturday. Teoscar Hernandez will start in right field while Bo Bichette serves as the designated hitter.
