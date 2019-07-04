Grichuk is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox.

With Teoscar Hernandez (shoulder) returning to the lineup, Grichuk will take a turn on the bench. Grichuk has the 11th-worst OBP among qualified hitters this season, but he has picked it up over the past couple weeks and the Blue Jays are pot committed after signing Grichuk to a five-year, $52 million extension in April.