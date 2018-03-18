Grichuk (ribs) resumed taking light batting practice in the cage Sunday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said that he would check in with Grichuk after Sunday's workout before determining if the outfielder is ready to take live batting practice Monday. Grichuk hasn't played in any exhibitions since March 9 after experiencing rib-cage soreness but doesn't appear at any serious danger of missing Opening Day.