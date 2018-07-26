Grichuk went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs in Wednesday's extra-innings loss to the Twins.

The outfielder scored following a leadoff double in the second inning and again after a one-out double in the eighth. It was a good day at the plate for the 26-year-old, whose season has been mediocre overall. His season slash line now sits at .215/.280/.457, good for a slightly below-average 97 wRC+.