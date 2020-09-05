Grichuk went 3-for-7 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI across both games of Friday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.

The teams split the twin bill, but Grichuk was productive in both ends of it. The performance snapped an 0-for-16 skid, but on the season the 29-year-old is still slashing a solid .277/.320/.533 with nine homers and 26 RBI through 34 games.