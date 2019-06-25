Grichuk went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Monday's loss to the Yankees.

The outfielder is heating up, slashing .316/.366/.553 over the last nine games with two homers, five RBI and six runs, although his 3:13 BB:K over that stretch is still worrisome. Grichuk's overall numbers on the season are down, but he does have 14 long balls in 77, putting him on pace to top last year's career-high 25.