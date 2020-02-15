Grichuk will be given the initial chance this spring to win the starting job in center field, Gregor Chisholm of The Toronto Star reports.

The 28-year-old patrolled center field 62 times in 2019, and while he won't provide Gold Glove-caliber defense, advanced metrics suggest he was at least adequate last year. Offensively, Grichuk's coming off a campaign in which he racked up a career-high 31 homers and 80 RBI, but his .280 OBP highlighted his limitations at the plate. Unless someone like Anthony Alford forces the issue, Grichuk figures to be a consistent member of a Toronto outfield that had a lot of interchangeable parts last season.