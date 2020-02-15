Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Top option in center field
Grichuk will be given the initial chance this spring to win the starting job in center field, Gregor Chisholm of The Toronto Star reports.
The 28-year-old patrolled center field 62 times in 2019, and while he won't provide Gold Glove-caliber defense, advanced metrics suggest he was at least adequate last year. Offensively, Grichuk's coming off a campaign in which he racked up a career-high 31 homers and 80 RBI, but his .280 OBP highlighted his limitations at the plate. Unless someone like Anthony Alford forces the issue, Grichuk figures to be a consistent member of a Toronto outfield that had a lot of interchangeable parts last season.
