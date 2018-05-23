Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Walks twice in rehab game
Grichuk (knee) went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and strikeouts Tuesday in a rehab game with High-A Dunedin.
Grichuk served as Dunedin's designated hitter in his first rehab game, so he'll likely need to play nine innings in the outfield in a minor-league contest before the Blue Jays bring him back from the 10-day disabled list. With Teoscar Hernandez finding success as the Blue Jays' everyday right fielder, Grichuk may be forced to settle for a bench role once he rejoins the big club. Prior to hitting the DL, Grichuk slashed just .106/.208/.227 and struck out in 31.2 percent of his 77 plate appearances.
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...