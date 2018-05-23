Grichuk (knee) went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and strikeouts Tuesday in a rehab game with High-A Dunedin.

Grichuk served as Dunedin's designated hitter in his first rehab game, so he'll likely need to play nine innings in the outfield in a minor-league contest before the Blue Jays bring him back from the 10-day disabled list. With Teoscar Hernandez finding success as the Blue Jays' everyday right fielder, Grichuk may be forced to settle for a bench role once he rejoins the big club. Prior to hitting the DL, Grichuk slashed just .106/.208/.227 and struck out in 31.2 percent of his 77 plate appearances.