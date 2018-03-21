Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Will DH on Wednesday
Grichuk (ribs) is set to receive three at-bats as the team's designated hitter during Wednesday's game, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.
This will be the first time Grichuk has appeared in a spring outing since March 9. He will be hitting out of the cleanup position and is likely to see the field in the near future if all goes according to plan Wednesday. Barring any setbacks, there should be no concern over his availability for Opening Day.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Expected to enter lineup Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Taking swings Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Will sit vs. Yankees•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Set to travel with team Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Dealing with ribcage soreness•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Back in lineup Saturday•
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Albies
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: Risers, fallers in ADP
A couple of Mets starting pitchers are moving up and a couple of great saves sources are moving...
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...