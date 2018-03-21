Grichuk (ribs) is set to receive three at-bats as the team's designated hitter during Wednesday's game, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.

This will be the first time Grichuk has appeared in a spring outing since March 9. He will be hitting out of the cleanup position and is likely to see the field in the near future if all goes according to plan Wednesday. Barring any setbacks, there should be no concern over his availability for Opening Day.