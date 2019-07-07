Grichuk (back) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

The Blue Jays don't appear to view Grichuk's back injury as a major concern, but he'll nonetheless head to the bench for a fourth straight game while he manages the issue. With the All-Star break on tap, Grichuk will have some extra time to overcome the injury before likely re-entering the lineup for the first game of the second half July 12 against the Yankees.