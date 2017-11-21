Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Added to 40-man roster
McGuire was added to Toronto's 40-man roster Monday.
McGuire missed much of the 2017 season rehabbing from knee surgery, but managed to play 34 games at Double-A New Hampshire. Over the aforementioned outings he slashed a solid .278/.366/.496 and slugged six home runs. By being added to the 40-man roster, McGuire will be protected from the Rule 5 draft.
