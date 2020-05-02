Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Court date postponed
McGuire's court date in Clearwater has been postponed to June 25, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
The catcher was originally scheduled to appear in a Pinellas County courtroom March 16 regarding his misdemeanor charge of exposure, but the hearing has been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. There's been no indication McGuire is facing additional league discipline due to the February incident, so it's likely his legal issues won't impact his availability once baseball is ready to resume play. The 25-year-old is expected to work in a timeshare behind the plate with Danny Jansen this season, although McGuire is more likely to be on the short end of it.
