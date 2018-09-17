Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Drives in run, doubles vs. Yankees
McGuire went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Sunday in the win over New York.
McGuire plated a run in the third inning to get Toronto on the board, and they'd rally for two runs in the eighth to take the series finale. He's gone 4-for-13 with two doubles, an RBI, a walk and a stolen base in six games since joining the big-league club Sept. 6 from Triple-A Buffalo.
