McGuire went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Sunday in the win over New York.

McGuire plated a run in the third inning to get Toronto on the board, and they'd rally for two runs in the eighth to take the series finale. He's gone 4-for-13 with two doubles, an RBI, a walk and a stolen base in six games since joining the big-league club Sept. 6 from Triple-A Buffalo.