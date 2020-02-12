Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Due in court after weekend arrest
McGuire was arrested last weekend for the exposure of sexual organs and given notice to appear in court March 16 in Clearwater, Florida, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The team issued a statement Wednesday morning saying, "The Toronto Blue Jays are aware of the recent police incident involving catcher Reese McGuire. He has been in communication with the Blue Jays and we are working to gather more information. Out of respect for the legal process, neither he nor the club will comment any further at this time." McGuire is expected to compete with Danny Jansen for the primary catcher role in spring training.
