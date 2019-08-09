McGuire went 4-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Thursday's loss to the Yankees.

The backstop was only 3-for-21 on the season for Toronto coming into the game, so Thursday's eruption qualifies as shocking. McGuire figures to be a useful No. 2 catcher behind Danny Jansen in time, but his .247/.316/.366 slash line through 72 games for Triple-A Buffalo this year illustrates his offensive limitations.