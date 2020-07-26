McGuire went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to Tampa Bay.
McGuire produced the only run of the game for Toronto with a solo shot to right field in the seventh inning. He looks to be in a timeshare with Danny Jansen to begin the season, though either player could seize a full-time role with a strong start to the campaign.
