Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Hits fifth home run
McGuire went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and walk during a 4-3 victory against the Red Sox on Tuesday.
That gives McGuire five long balls already in just 65 at-bats. He's batting .323 too, and with three doubles to go with the homers, McGuire owns a .600 slugging percentage. Of course, it's still a small sample, as McGuire has played just 20 games. He also has eight RBI and nine runs.
