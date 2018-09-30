Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Homers in pinch-hit appearance
McGuire hit a solo home run as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning of Saturday's loss to the Rays.
Stepping in for fellow backstop Danny Jansen, McGuire made the most of a hanging Sergio Romo slider in the ninth to pull the Jays to within one run, but the closer eventually settled down to squash any chance of a comeback. Still, the 23-year-old post-hype prospect has two homers and has gone 9-for-29 (.310) in his first 13 major-league games and might still have a shot at a long-term spot in the Jays' organization, which has been assessing its younger personnel in this downtrodden season. Of course, Toronto is stuck with Russell Martin on the books for one more year (and $20 million), and Danny Jansen ranks as the more acclaimed prospect behind the plate.
