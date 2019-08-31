Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Launches fourth homer
McGuire went 3-for-3 with a solo homer and two RBI in Friday's loss to Houston.
McGuire drove in a run in the second inning and left the yard in the eighth, but the Astros would come away with a 7-4 victory. The 24-year-old has spent limited time in the majors this season, though he's slashing .300/.314/.580 with four homers and six RBI in 15 games.
