McGuire went 3-for-3 with a solo homer and two RBI in Friday's loss to Houston.

McGuire drove in a run in the second inning and left the yard in the eighth, but the Astros would come away with a 7-4 victory. The 24-year-old has spent limited time in the majors this season, though he's slashing .300/.314/.580 with four homers and six RBI in 15 games.