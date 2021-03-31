The Blue Jays are expected to designate McGuire for assignment prior to Opening Day, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

McGuire's fate was sealed after the Blue Jays informed Alejandro Kirk earlier this week that he would be included on the Opening Day roster as the No. 2 catcher behind Danny Jansen. Since the Blue Jays prefer to use their 26th and final active roster spot on a pitcher rather than a third catcher, McGuire -- who has no minor-league options remaining -- will likely be cast off the 40-man roster and exposed to waivers. The 26-year-old could have some appeal to other organizations who aren't satisfied with their current No. 2 options at catcher heading into Opening Day.