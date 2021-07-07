McGuire isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
McGuire has gone 0-for-8 with three strikeouts across his last three appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Danny Jansen will start at catcher and bat ninth.
