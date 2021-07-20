McGuire will be on the bench Tuesday against the Red Sox.
McGuire may be moving slightly ahead of Danny Jansen on the Blue Jays' catcher depth chart, as he'd started three of the first four games of the second half. Jansen gets the nod behind the plate Tuesday, catching Thomas Hatch.
