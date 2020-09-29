McGuire will be on the Blue Jays' roster for the AL Wild Card Round against the Rays.
McGuire is likely to be little more than an insurance policy, as he'll be the third catcher behind Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk. The Blue Jays will likely be hoping he doesn't have to see the field, as he hit just .073/.073/.146 in 45 plate appearances this season.
