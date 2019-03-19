Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Optioned to Triple-A
McGuire was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
McGuire had seemed to be the third catcher in Toronto behind Danny Jansen and Luke Maile, and this move confirms that. He could return whenever an injury strikes either of that pair.
