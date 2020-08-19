McGuire will start at catcher and bat ninth Wednesday against the Orioles.
Though Danny Jansen is hitting .170 on the season, he remains locked in as the Blue Jays' top backstop and will head to the bench for just the sixth time to open up a start for McGuire. Since slugging a solo home run in his season debut July 25, McGuire has recorded one hit (a single) in 13 at-bats.
