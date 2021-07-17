McGuire is not starting Saturday's game against the Rangers.
McGuire went 1-for-4 and scored a run Friday. The 26-year-old is hitting a lowly .095 off left-handed pitching this season, so he understandably gets a day off against southpaw Kolby Allard. Danny Jansen starts behind the dish and bats ninth Saturday.
