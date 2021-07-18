McGuire is not starting Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Rangers.
An .095 hitter off left-handed pitching, McGuire takes a seat as the Blue Jays match up against southpaw Kolby Allard. Danny Jansen will catch and bat ninth, with McGuire likely returning to the lineup Sunday evening.
