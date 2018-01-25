Blue Jays' Rhiner Cruz: Agrees to NRI deal with Blue Jays
Cruz signed a minor-league contract with Toronto on Thursday which included an invitation to spring training, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The right-hander spent all of last season pitching at Triple-A Gwinnett within Atlanta's system, accumulating a 2.84 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with a 63:24 K:BB over 50.2 innings of relief. He will likely begin this upcoming campaign back at the Triple-A level but should provide added organizational depth for Toronto's bullpen.
