Cruz was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a right groin strain.

Cruz may have suffered the injury at some point during his appearance in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Yankees, when he covered 1.1 innings and gave up a run on two hits and two walks. The Blue Jays recalled Tim Mayza from Triple-A Buffalo to provide an extra relief arm in Cruz's stead.

