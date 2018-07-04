Cruz had his contract purchased from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.

Cruz has impressed over six appearances with Buffalo this season, logging a 1.04 ERA nine strikeouts across 8.2 innings of relief. The 31-year-old last pitched in a major-league game with Houston in 2013, after which he spent some time playing in Japan and Mexico. Look for him to be deployed in low-leverage spots.

