The Blue Jays designated Lovelady for assignment Sunday.

Lovelady attended spring training as a non-roster invitee and was able to win a spot in Toronto's Opening Day bullpen, but his stay with the big club didn't last long. He'll cede his spot on the 40-man roster and in the bullpen to lefty Mason Fluharty, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move. Lovelady's dismissal comes after he gave up four earned runs on two hits, two walks and three hit batsmen over 1.2 innings between his first two relief appearances of the season.