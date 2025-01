The Blue Jays signed Lovelady to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Lovelady posted a 4.46 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 34.1 innings between the Cubs and Rays in 2024. The left-handed reliever has limited lefty hitters to a .232/.312/.342 batting line in his career and will compete for a spot in the Blue Jays' bullpen.