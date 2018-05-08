Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Back in big leagues
Urena was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Urena was optioned to Buffalo just two days ago, but he'll head back to the big leagues to replace the injured Aledmys Diaz (ankle) on the active roster. It's unlikely that the 22-year-old will see much playing time with Toronto.
