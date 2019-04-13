Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Demoted to Triple-A
Urena will be sent to Triple-A Buffalo prior to Saturday's game against Tampa Bay, John Lott of The Athletic reports.
Urena got off to a solid start at the dish through his first eight games of 2019 and went 8-for-24 with three doubles over that stretch. He'll head to the minor leagues to make room for Clay Buchholz on the 25-man roster.
