Urena was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Urena did not see an at-bat for the Blue Jays in his most recent stint in the majors -- one which lasted less than two full days. With Lourdes Gurriel (concussion) back from the disabled list, the team's middle infield needs were adequately met, making Urena's spot on the active roster expendable.

