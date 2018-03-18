Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Headed back to minors
The Blue Jays optioned Urena to their minor-league camp Sunday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Urena saw regular run with the Blue Jays as a September callup a season ago but managed a sickly .206/.270/.309 line across 75 plate appearances. The 22-year-old is regarded as little more than an average defender in the middle infield, so he'll need to raise his production at the plate at Double-A New Hampshire or Triple-A Buffalo this season before warranting another look from the big club.
More News
