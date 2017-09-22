Play

Urena is out of the lineup Friday against the Yankees.

Urena's recent performance at the plate has been dismal. Over the last seven games he's gone 1-for-20 (.050) and struck out 10 times across 21 plate appearances. With Urena out, the Blue Jays will start Ryan Goins at shortstop and deploy Darwin Barney at second.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast