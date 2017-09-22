Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Headed to bench Friday
Urena is out of the lineup Friday against the Yankees.
Urena's recent performance at the plate has been dismal. Over the last seven games he's gone 1-for-20 (.050) and struck out 10 times across 21 plate appearances. With Urena out, the Blue Jays will start Ryan Goins at shortstop and deploy Darwin Barney at second.
