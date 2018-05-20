Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Headed to Triple-A
Urena was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Urena will be sent down to the minor leagues after slashing .278/.278/.444 through 11 games for the Blue Jays. He's bounced around between the big leagues and the minors during the first few months of the season, and he figures to return if another injury is suffered by a Toronto infielder.
