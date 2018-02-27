Blue Jays' Richard Urena: In mix for final bench spot
Urena could break camp with the Blue Jays as a reserve infielder if Troy Tulowitzki (heel) is unavailable Opening Day, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Aledmys Diaz and Yangervis Solarte are set to open the year as the Blue Jays' reserve infielders, but if Tulowitzki remains sidelined through Opening Day, the team could choose to carry additional infield depth. Urena, who struggled to a .206/.270/.309 slash line in his first taste of the majors last season (21 games), would likely battle it out with Gift Ngoepe for Toronto's final bench spot if Tulowitzki ultimately isn't ready for the start of the 2018 campaign. Even if Urena were able to break camp with the Blue Jays in a reserve role, he would likely head down to the minors once Tulowitzki returns, leaving him off the fantasy radar in redraft leagues.
