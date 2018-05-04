Urena was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Urena will head back up to the major leagues after spending 21 games with the Blue Jays last September. The 22-year-old is set to take on the role of reserve infielder during his time with the team.

