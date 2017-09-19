Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Urena is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.
Urena hit .316 through his first 10 games with the Blue Jays and started the last 12 games, but he went 0-for-16 over his last four games, so manager John Gibbons decided it was time for a day off. With Urena out, Ryan Goins will slide over to shortstop, and Darwin Barney will get the start at the keystone.
